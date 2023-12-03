‘If you feel different, you will drive different’: Motorcade honors those affected by DWI

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and friends of DWI victims held a motorcade through Rochester on Saturday.

The motorcade honored victims and their families, and raising awareness of the dangers and consequences of drugged and drunk driving during the holiday season.

“One of the things I always remember — if you feel different, you will drive different,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said. “And that’s what everyone has to think, that should be your mindset. Because even though you think you can navigate your car whether you are on a particular drug or if you’ve had a few drinks — if you feel different, you will drive different.”

New York state continues to see around 10,000 crashes each year from drug and/or alcohol impairment, with Monroe County tied for third in amount of crashes.