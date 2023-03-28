If you used or are using Juul, you may have some money coming your way        

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The e-cigarette giant agreed to pay customers $225 million for false advertising. Plaintiffs said the company marketed to minors and hid the addictive nature of e-cigs. The company agreed to pay customers but admits no wrongdoing.

To get part of the settlement, you have to have bought Juul e-cigarettes before December 7, 2022. You don’t have to have proof of purchase, but you could be eligible for more if you do.

File a claim here.