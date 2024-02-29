If your KIA was stolen or damaged from theft, you may be able to get reimbursed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If your KIA was stolen, or if you purchased anti-theft technology, you may be able to get some money back in your pockets from a KIA class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims many KIA models didn’t have the proper technology to prevent theft. So, if your KIA was between a 2011 and 2021 and it was stolen or impacted by theft, you may be able to get a piece of the pie from this lawsuit.

How do you know if you are eligible? What do you need to do to get reimbursed? First you should receive the class action lawsuit notice in the mail.

“I think it’s about time. They knew about this problem for a while,” Christie Peterkin said.

Peterkin’s 2017 KIA Seoul was one of many stolen last year. It was stolen from the parking lot where she works.

The person who stole it was involved in a chase and other cars were following it with people hanging out of the windows before the driver gets out and runs.



“There was a police chase. My car was one of them, But they ended up dumping my car in someone’s driveway because they blew the tire and it was going to run out of gas anyway,” Peterkin said.

Christie says she kept an empty tank purposely fearing that this would happen. Her car was her only means of transportation to get to and from work. Now, she had to shell out money for a car rental.

“I had a rental car I had to pay over 1,000 for a rental,” Peterkin said.

With the KIA class action lawsuit, she is eligible to get reimbursed the $1,100. KIA owners will get packets in the mail explaining who qualifies from the settlement.

Some of the different benefits that can be claimed are, if your car was stolen and never returned, you can get reimbursed 60% of the book value. Also, you can receive up to $350 for an insurance deductible and much more.

Jared Cook, an attorney with the law firm Tulley Rinkey advises to first read the class action notice and then begin the process to get your claim approved.



“You have to submit whatever evidence you have to show that your car was stolen that you experienced a total loss of your vehicle, that you paid to have your car upgraded, or whatever it was,” he said.

Marsha Augustin,News10NBC: “Have you started processing the claim?”

Christie Peterkin: “I will this weekend. I have all my documentation together, so I just need to get all that information in.”

If you get the notice in the mail, Cook says then you qualify for reimbursement. If it seems confusing, but don’t let that discourage you from filling out a claim. Cook says contact the attorney’s representing the class action lawsuit on the notice with any questions or assistance.

If you haven’t received a notice in the mail, Cook advises to submit a claim anyway.

Click here to complete the claim form. The deadline to submit a claim is January 11, 2025.