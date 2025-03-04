‘I’m terrified’: Ukrainian immigrant fears for her home country amid halted US aid

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United States has officially paused aid to Ukraine, causing concern among local Ukrainian immigrants.

News10NBC spoke with Oleksandra Zakharchyshyn, a Ukrainian immigrant, about her fears regarding the impact on her homeland.

“I was disappointed and heartbroken because knowing and realizing the significance of the U.S. aid to Ukraine – I am terrified of what’s going to happen next,” Zakharchyshyn said.

Zakharchyshyn, 19, and her family immigrated to the U.S. about five years ago.

She recently received her U.S. citizenship, but her thoughts remain with the people of Ukraine.

“I still have family in Ukraine. And I really want to go back there and just, like, visit them. But while the war is still going on, I understand that it’s not safe for me to go back there,” she explained.

When asked what changes she hopes to see, Zakharchyshyn emphasized the importance of including Ukraine in peace talks.

“When there’s any peace talks or any talks about peace in Ukraine and stopping the war, actually including Ukraine in those talks, because, I remember earlier there were some, peace talks between us and Russia without including Ukraine and that was really heartbreaking,” she said.

The pause in U.S. aid follows a recent meeting between President Trump and Ukraine’s President Zelensky at the White House.

