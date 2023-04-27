Imagine RIT takes place Saturday with 350+ exhibits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Imagine RIT: Creativity and Innovation Festival is on Saturday featuring more than 350 exhibits.

Visitors can interact with the campus community at the Rochester Institute of Technology to learn about artificial Intelligence, robots, drones, cybersecurity, and the performing arts. More than 2,200 students, faculty, and staff will present at the exhibits.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking and admission are free and the first 5,000 visitors will receive a free poster. You can see the full schedule here.

Exhibits include the Human Hamster Wheel, used to convert mechanical energy from its rotation to electrical energy. There will also be a concrete canoe, robotic wind chimes, a voice-activated robotic dental assistant, and portraits using a thermal imager.

Visitors can learn hands-on by flying small drones and levitating objects with compressed air. They can also see a smart chessboard that lights up with potential moves and student-made rockets that can fly to 10,000 feet.

Imagine RIT has been held since 2008 to showcase the innovation on the campus.