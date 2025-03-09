Immanuel Baptist Church celebrates International Women’s Month with musical evening showcasing female talent

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Immanuel Baptist Church hosted a special concert in honor of International Women’s Month, celebrating the talents and contributions of women musicians and artists.

The event featured performances from a jazz quintet, a gospel trio, and the headlining act, The Debbie Kendrick Project. Organizers highlighted the diversity of talent, saying, “This is our Concert on Park Series and we are celebrating International Women’s Day and we have three groups performing, representing a wide range of women musicians and artists.”

The concert also marked Immanuel Baptist Church’s 101 years of community engagement and outreach.

