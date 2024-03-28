In-Depth: Comparing number of school superintendents of other districts to Rochester
The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The next superintendent in Rochester will be the fourth in five years. NEWS10NBC wanted to go more in-depth and compare that to districts in other cities about the same size as Rochester.
The districts looked at do not have the turnover that that the RCSD does.
Buffalo: Two superintendents since 2015.
Albany: Two full time superintendents since 2017.
Madison, Wisconsin: Three superintendents since 2020 but one was an interim as its board searched for a new one.
Spokane, Washington: One superintendent since 2020.
Dayton, Ohio: Two superintendents since 2020.
Toledo, Ohio: One superintendent since 2014.
Including interims, Rochester city school students, parents and teachers have had seven superintendents since 2016.