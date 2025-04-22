In-Depth Weather First Alert: Earth Day is a time to remember and recommit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Are you commemorating Earth Day this year? For me, it brings back memories of planting a tree on April 22 as a nine-year-old when the very first Earth Day was held in 1970. The date was not chosen at random. It was selected to align with college students’ schedules—after spring break and before final exams—ensuring that young people could take part in the movement.

What began as a grassroots effort has since grown into a global event. Earth Day went international in 1990 and is now observed in 141 countries, reminding us all that protecting the planet is a shared responsibility. This pivotal movement helped lead to the formation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and landmark legislation like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act which are policies that have had a lasting impact on environmental health in the U.S.

In more recent years, there is been a growing push toward clean energy which is an important step in ensuring a healthier planet. The U.S. saw a remarkable $240 billion in public and private investment in clean energy in 2023 alone. That is nearly three times the investment level of 2018. Much of this growth is concentrated in the southern and western states, where clean energy projects are rapidly expanding in relation to state GDP.

Earth Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it should be a moment to reflect and recognize that we are all stewards of this planet. Whether you are planting a tree, reducing your energy use, or simply appreciating the natural world around you, lets celebrate our one and only home.