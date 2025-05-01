First Alert Weather In-Depth: Keeping an eye on spring precipitation trends

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This time of year, many folks begin paying closer attention to rainfall—whether it is to support a green lawn or to avoid constantly watering the tomato plants.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor gives us insight into long-term precipitation trends, with classifications that reflect conditions over several weeks or even months. It considers a variety of factors, including precipitation totals, soil moisture levels, streamflow data, and agricultural reports. Currently, all of Western New York falls into the lowest drought category which is Abnormally Dry. While that might sound concerning, it is not raising any red flags just yet.

April has delivered consistent rainfall, putting us slightly above average for the month. In the short term, this moisture has been beneficial. However, it is the longer-term outlook that bears watching.

Looking ahead, the six to ten day precipitation outlook (beginning May 4) shows a higher probability of below-average rainfall across the eastern half of the country, including our region. This trend continues in the eight to fourteen day forecast window, which runs through May 12.

So while we have had a relatively wet spring so far, drier conditions may be on the horizon. We should remember that a little dry weather is welcome as well!