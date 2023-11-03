Incident involving Clyde-Savannah students ends varsity football playoff run

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CLYDE, N.Y. — An incident involving students on the varsity football team at Clyde-Savannah High School has ended the team’s season and is now under investigation by police, one day before the team’s scheduled semifinal playoff game.

According to Clyde-Savannah Superintendent Michael Hayden, details of the ongoing investigation into exactly what happened are being kept confidential, but the police investigation and cancellation of the team’s season are raising some eyebrows.

Robert Pullen Jr. works at a gas station just across the street from the high school and said he can’t believe what he’s heard on social media.

“I heard it all over Facebook today and I came out on a smoke break today because I work here at the Clyde Fastrac and found there was going to be a police investigation,” Pullen said.

In a statement released to parents, Hayden said, “Due to an ongoing investigation and the confidentiality of student matters, we are unable to divulge specific details … As a result of this incident … The varsity football team will be unable to participate in the upcoming semifinal game scheduled for this Friday night.”

Former Clyde-Savannah Central High School graduate Mike Stevenson said that given the circumstances, he believes cancelling the upcoming game was the right decision.

“I think that it was the right decision, because this is going to put a lot of spotlight on the high school itself,” Stevenson said.

Outside of confirming that there is an ongoing investigation into the matter, police in Clyde have not released additional details.

But Pullen said for the sake of the school and the community, swift action is needed to discipline those involved — but the team shouldn’t be punished.

“In my personal opinion I don’t think it’s fair to cancel the season on them, especially with the semi game coming up and the way Clyde has been playing this year. I think those three players should be kicked off the team and the rest of the players should be able to play,” Stevenson said.

Clyde Police have not confirmed who or how many players were involved in the incident.