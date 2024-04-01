Inclement weather set to return to Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A vigorous series of low-pressure systems will approach the area starting Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday and Thursday. Initially, it will be warm enough for rain, but colder air will begin to arrive by the middle of the week. Weather modeling shows there will be a change to wet snow for Wednesday night off and on through Friday. The recommendation is to prepare for some small amounts of accumulation. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to watch this time period very closely, but right now it appears accumulating snow will be in small amounts for most communities.

Monday night, look for skies to become mostly cloudy. There is the chance of a rain shower developing toward morning south of Rochester. The low temperature will be in the upper 30s. Tuesday a steadier rain will arrive by late morning and the temperature will remain in the middle 40s. It is not a good forecast for the Red Wings home opener. Rain will continue off and on into Wednesday as the temperature falls though the 40s. Wednesday night the rain will change to wet snow with some small accumulation likely. However, the emphasis will be in the higher elevations where most of the accumulation will take place heading into the Thursday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.