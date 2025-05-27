Increased police presence at Ontario Beach Park ensures peaceful Memorial Day

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Department (RPD) increased patrols at Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte this Memorial Day to prevent fights and violence that have been a problem in recent years.

Officers from RPD, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police and the County Probation Department gathered near RPD’s mobile command unit to ensure nothing like the fights that took place in 2023 and 2018 happen again.

From speaking with people at Ontario Beach, it seems their efforts were successful. Everyone News10NBC spoke with was glad to have a peaceful day of relaxing and remembering the veterans who are closest to them.

“My dad served in the in the army in China. And, my uncle served. I have several friends that served as well,” said Jim Ives, a visitor at the beach.

“My grandfather served in the military, so you know it’s good. It’s a good reminder that he’s still here,” said Amayah Quintana, another beachgoer.

A younger visitor at the beach shared what Memorial Day means to him.

“It means to me that when my older people pass away,” said Khaled Qasem.

So how does crime in Rochester this year compare to last year? According to the RPD open data portal, so far this year we’ve had 49 shootings with 11 people killed. Last year at this time Rochester had 63 shootings with 12 dead.

