Indictment accuses man of conspiring to sell heroin and fentanyl in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A grand jury indictment accuses a 38-year-old man of conspiring to sell heroin and fentanyl in the Rochester area for years.

City resident Quentin Yancey, also known as “Q”, is charged with narcotics conspiracy. If found guilty, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

The indictment says Yancey conspired with others, including convicted drug dealer Joseph Zaso, between 2018 and May 2022. The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and others investigated the case. Yancey was arraigned and was detained.