Indictment in death of Robert Brooks expected to be unsealed on Thursday
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — An indictment is expected to be unsealed on Thursday in the death of Robert Brooks, the Greece man who corrections officers beat at Marcy Correctional Facility.
The Albany Times Union is reporting the indictment will be unsealed in Oneida County two days later than originally anticipated because of a weather delay.
So far, there have been no criminal charges announced in Brooks’ death. Body-worn camera video shows corrections officers beating Brooks in a medical exam room at the Oneida County facility on Dec. 9. He died in the hospital the next day. The Onondaga County Medical Examiner determined that Brooks died from compression of the neck and multiple blunt impact injuries.
The Onondaga County district attorney is the special prosecutor on the case. Seventeen employees at Marcy Correctional Facility have been suspended without pay or have resigned since Brooks’ death. That includes two nurses.
