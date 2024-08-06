Infant killed by dogs at Bidwell Terrace home; CPS is investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have confirmed that 3-month-old infant was killed by two dogs on Saturday at a home on Bidwell Terrace.

Child Protective Services, RPD, and the District Attorney’s Office are all investigating the child’s death. No charges have been filed yet.

First responders went to the home around 1 p.m. after getting a 911 call. They found the infant boy with severe injuries. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he died.

According to RPD, Animal Control secured two “pit-bull type dogs” from the home that they believed attacked the child. The investigation in ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (585)-428-7157.