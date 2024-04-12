Injured sheriff’s deputy from Southern Tier is recovering at Rochester rehab center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Southern Tier sheriff’s investigator nearly killed in a hit-and-run is now recovering at a rehab center in Rochester.

Chemung County Sheriff’s Investigator Michael Theetge left a hospital in Corning and headed to Rochester. Theetge suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed after attempting to arrest an alleged shoplifter outside a store in Big Flats.

Authorities say he and the suspect were thrown from the hood of a moving getaway car. In a Facebook post, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says that Theetge has made significant improvements but still has a long road to recovery.