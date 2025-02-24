Inmate describes ‘kid proportions’ meals and lack of programs amid ongoing prison strike

LYONS, N.Y. – Laura Thomas invited News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean into her living room to discuss her concerns about her son, who is serving a 6-year prison term and is about halfway through his sentence.

“I just want him to come home to his kids and his family because of situations going on in the prison,” Laura Thomas said. “I’m not feeling real secure about him being there, you know?”

When asked about her specific concerns, Thomas mentioned both the ongoing prison strike and the recent beating of inmate Robert Brooks. She also revealed that her son was beaten by corrections officers at Five Points Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison located between Seneca and Cayuga Lakes. Her son is now at Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion.

“And he’s very fearful for his life,” Thomas said.

We emailed the NYS Department of Corrections for any report of a conflict between guards and Thomas’ son while he was at Five Points prison.

In an email, spokesman Tom Mailey wrote “Today marks day eight of the illegal strike by correction officers. The strikers continue to endanger the well-being of the staff and National Guard working to maintain the safety of the facilities and the incarcerated population.

DOCCS and NYSCOPBA leadership will continue negotiating key issues with a mediator today, with the goal of resolving the strike. These talks are ongoing.

Over the weekend the Department announced that any officer failing to report to work is considered absent without leave and will be docked a day’s pay for every day on strike. Those participating in the illegal job action may face other penalties including termination of state sponsored health insurance, discipline for violating the State’s Taylor Law and the temporary restraining order.

The Department remains focused on keeping everyone inside the correctional facilities safe and secure, as well as providing essential services including but not limited to meals, showers, telephones, commissary and delivery of packages, along with medical and mental health care, including medication. In some facilities we have begun offering recreation as well.“

Currently, visitation has been suspended indefinitely at the prison due to the ongoing strike. Thomas put her son on speaker phone during the interview, and he asked to remain anonymous. He estimated there are about 100 National Guardsmen at Orleans Correctional Facility.

“There’s no movement. No programs,” he said.

When asked if he feels safe, he responded, “Um, I feel the same safeness I did before they came.”

The inmate also described the food situation, saying, “We get kid meals. We get kid proportions. We don’t get grown man proportions. And I say if you ain’t got no money and your family ain’t looking out for you you’re going to starve in here.” He said the meals mostly consist of bologna sandwiches.

After the phone call, Brean asked Thomas how her son sounded to her.

“He sounds like he’s fearful but he’s trying to stay strong, you know? But I feel like he’s kind of nervous. Real nervous,” she said.

Over the last 22 years, New York’s inmate population has declined by 34,000, while the number of prison guards has decreased by 5,000.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.