Investigation into death of inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility

ALBANY, N.Y. – The cause of the death of an inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility is under investigation.

The New York State Department of Corrections reports that an inmate was rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning and was pronounced dead.

The inmate’s name has not been released, pending notification of the family.

This death happened at the prison across the street from Marcy Correctional Facility. In December, inmate Robert Brooks was brutally beaten by officers at Marcy and later died from his injuries.

This recent death comes amid an ongoing strike by many corrections officers statewide.

