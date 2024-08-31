Inmate found dead in Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a man found dead in the Monroe County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found him around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, unresponsive in his cell. Deputies began trying to save his life until ARM arrived. Despite their efforts, the 35-year-old man died.

The cause of death is currently unknown. The county Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The identity of the inmate will be released when the family has been notified.

The inmate had been sentenced to serve an intermittent term of weekends in the jail and had reported to the jail for the weekend Friday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Commission of Correction and the state Attorney General’s Office all will undertake investigations.