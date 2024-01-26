Inner Loop heading east near St. Paul Street Bridge closed due to flooding

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a wet start to Friday with flooding in some areas. The Inner Loop heading eastbound near the St. Paul Street Bridge is closed due to flooding. The Inner Loop westbound is not closed.

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld is live with what to watch out for during the morning commute across the region and when the rain will end. He is reminding people to be careful around standing water in underpasses.