Innocent bystander caught in crossfire during shootout on Bartlett Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday at 3:23 p.m., Rochester Police went to Bartlett Street by Reynolds Street for a report of two men shooting at each other.

Police found a woman in her 60s from the city, who was shot outside.

The investigation found that two people were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the crossfire and hit in the lower body. She was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.