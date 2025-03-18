Innovative Field is going all cashless for upcoming Red Wings season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The home of the Rochester Red Wings is going all cashless starting this upcoming season.

Innovative Field will stop accepting cash for concessions, merchandise, parking, and tickets. Instead, fans must use credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

The Red Wings say they’re making the change to streamline operations and improve the fan experience. It comes after 29 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and 26 of 30 Triple-A teams have already gone all cashless.

Fans who only have cash can exchange it for “Digital Diamond Dollars” at the ticket office, which can be used throughout the ballpark for concessions and at the team store.