Innovative Field showcases new food options ahead of April home opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With the return of baseball at Innovative Field being right around the corner, the Rochester Red Wings are showcasing some new menu items.

Those items include beef on weck, a footlong Zweigles hot dog topped with meat sauce and onions, and a braised beef sandwich.

“The variety here, the quality of the food is something we take a lot of pride in,” said Dan Mason, Red Wings General manager. “We realize that a lot of people, you know, that’s a big reason why they come to Rochester’s largest restaurant is to, to get some great food. And also check out a baseball game while they’re eating dinner.”

The Red Wings season opener is Friday, March 28 at the Buffalo Bisons. Their home opener is Tuesday, April 1 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the first pitch is at 4:05 p.m. You can see the complete schedule and get tickets here.

Once again, the Rochester Red Wings have a “50-degree guarantee” for the home opener. If temperatures don’t hit at least 50 °F, fans will get a free ticket for any other home game in April or May of the season.

