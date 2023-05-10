Innovative Field welcomes Dark Star Orchestra again this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dark Star Orchestra is coming back to Rochester for a performance this summer.

The Grateful Dead tribute band will perform at Innovative Field for the seventh time. Their previous performance there brought in over 4,200 attendees.

The performance is Wednesday, July 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10. They’re $35 in advance, but $40 dollars at the door. A limited number of luxury suites will be available as well.

To purchase tickets Friday, click here.