Innovative Field will host celebrity softball game in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Innovative Field will host a celebrity softball game on Saturday, May 11 and all of the proceeds will go to Golisano Children’s Hospital. Tickets are on sale now.

One team will have Tim Redding, Churchville Chili Alumni and former Major League Pitcher, as the captain. The team will include Olympic Pole Vaulter Jenn Suhr, WBEE Morning Show Host TJ Sharp, and Buffalo Bills hall of famer Andre Reed.

The other team will have John Wallace, Greece Athena Alumni and former NBA Player, as the captain. The team will include Olympic Hockey Player Lyndsay Wall, WBEE Morning Show Host Bo Jaxon, and former Major League Pitcher Kyle Farnsworth. The team will also include First Alert Meteorologist Stacey Pensgen.

The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. You can get tickets here. Prices range from $10 to $40.