Intentional hit-and-run at intersection of Lake and Ravine avenues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said two men were hit by a sedan at Lake and Ravine avenues on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Police said the two men were walking when a silver sedan pulled up and an altercation ensued. The sedan then drove at the two men, hitting them before driving off.

The people in the vehicle were not known to the men. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.