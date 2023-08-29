Inter-agency task force recovers 11 stolen cars since July in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 11 stolen cars have been recovered since July because of a collaboration between multiple local law enforcement agencies.

The stolen car task force is a collaboration between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Monroe County Probation, and the police departments of Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, and East Rochester. So far, the task force has made 14 felony arrests, seven misdemeanor arrests, and has issued 102 traffic citations.

The task force led to the arrest of two people who deputies say used a stolen car in multiple retail thefts throughout the county.

Deputies say a Nissan was stolen on June 4 and they spotted the car the morning on July 27, the day after it was used in a theft in East Rochester. Undercover police followed the car to a home in the city. That’s where task force member arrested two suspects, 35-year-old Javier Davilarodriquez and 36-year-old Kayla Oakes.

Both Rochester residents are charged with criminal possession of stolen property and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Oakes was wanted to grand larceny in Ontario County.

The task force also led to the arrest on Aug. 10 of teenagers accused of riding in a stolen Kia. Law enforcement said they tried to stop the car but the teens inside it ran.

Rochester Police and the task force caught all four teens accused of riding the car. Two 16-year-olds are charged with unlawful use of a vehicle. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old are charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Deputies say the task force has been effective in its communication and collaboration to track down stolen car.