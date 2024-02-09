Interesting in joining RPD? Deadline to apply for Civil Service exam is Friday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

If you’re interested in becoming a Rochester police officer, the deadline to apply for the next Civil Service exam is Friday by midnight.

As of Wednesday, Rochester Police say they have had 700 applicants apply for the next Civil Service exam scheduled for March 2.

The RPD’s recruitment campaign extends beyond Rochester into Buffalo, where billboards have been on display urging anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to apply.

Taking the Civil Service exam is free, and is the first of many steps candidates take on their journey to becoming an RPD officer.

If successful, candidates move on to the three-day agility exam scheduled for April, which the department says recruits should begin training for well in advance.

New York State Police are also looking for new recruits. A current entrance exam is underway, but you can still apply by March 4.

If you’re looking to join the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they are only accepting quality lateral transfers at this time.