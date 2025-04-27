Interfaith community shows support for trans community at vigil for Sam Nordquist

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A candlelight vigil was held for Sam Nordquist at Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester. Nordquist, a transgender man from Minnesota, was found dead in Yates County in February.

Investigators said seven suspects kidnapped and tortured Nordquist for a month before killing him.

“He had such a bright, like, present life before the tragedy. That he was going to continue to have that life and light. He helped people that were disabled, he was always a helping hand. He never had any negative energy around him,” Ryan Tuttle said.

Members of several religions and faiths attended the vigil to show their support for the trans community.

