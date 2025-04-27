Interfaith community shows support for trans community at vigil for Sam Nordquist
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A candlelight vigil was held for Sam Nordquist at Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester. Nordquist, a transgender man from Minnesota, was found dead in Yates County in February.
Investigators said seven suspects kidnapped and tortured Nordquist for a month before killing him.
“He had such a bright, like, present life before the tragedy. That he was going to continue to have that life and light. He helped people that were disabled, he was always a helping hand. He never had any negative energy around him,” Ryan Tuttle said.
Members of several religions and faiths attended the vigil to show their support for the trans community.
Related Articles:
- Indictment: Seven people charged with first-degree murder in torture of Sam Nordquist (March 6)
- Son of suspect among 2 newly charged in Ontario County murder case (Feb. 21)
- What we know about the 5 people accused of killing Sam Nordquist (Feb. 18)
- Hundreds gather in Canandaigua to honor Sam Nordquist, transgender man found dead in Yates County (Feb. 17)
- Gov. Hochul, NYCLU, Minnesota governor, and others condemn murder of Sam Nordquist (Feb. 17)
- ‘How can you be that evil’; Family demands justice in murder of Sam Nordquist (Feb. 15)
- NYSP: Man missing in Canandaigua tortured and killed; Five people charged (Feb. 14)
AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.