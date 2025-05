ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The interim superintendent for the Rochester City School District has accepted a new position in Westchester.

Dr. Demario Strickland has accepted a position at the Mt. Vernon City School District. Strickland has served as interim superintendent since last July. Before that, he had been serving as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning.

Dr. Eric Rosser will take over as superintendent of RCSD on July 1.