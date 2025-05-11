International Plaza Community Marketplace celebrates mothers with free Mother’s Day event

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The International Plaza Community Marketplace hosted a special Mother’s Day Market celebration Sunday afternoon. The event was free and aimed to honor and celebrate mothers in the community.

The celebration featured live performances by local Latin favorite La Krema and offered plenty of shopping options.

“The community needs it, not only for Mother’s Day, but the community needs it,” said Iris Alvarado, a five-year attendee of the event. “It’s something where they feel safe. We got the police here, so they’re safe here. They get the music for free, they get the food they get to taste, they get to chat and sit with other friends and everything, enjoy themselves, dance and have a good time.”

The next event at the International Plaza will be a Malcolm X celebration scheduled for next Sunday. To learn more about the market and see the full list of events, click here.

