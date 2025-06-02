International Plaza holds celebration to kick off Pride Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The International Plaza hosted a community celebration over the weekend featuring music, performances, and food to kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The Latinx Pride Celebration took place with a colorful backdrop of culture and pride on Sunday afternoon.

“I think it’s more important than ever for us to create visibility for Black and Brown bodies and minds, and obviously celebrating the diversity within the community. So gender identity, gender expressions,” said Shalym Nater Vazquez, director of special projects at Ibero-American Action League. “So it’s really important for us to be visible for us to create those spaces where people can feel comfortable, safe, and be who they are authentically without fear.”

The celebration is part of the International Plaza’s signature event series.

