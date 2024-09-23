International Plaza hosts tribute to artists Fatman Scoop and Frankie Beverly

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The International Plaza hosted a tribute with a DJ on Sunday afternoon as a tribute to multiple music artists who recently died.

The tribute honored hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop – who died at age 56 after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut – and Frankie Beverly – the singer for the band Maze who died at age 77.

The event was hosted by the City of Rochester and the Ibero American Development Corporation. There was live music, food, merchandise, and entertainment.

Fatman Scoop died on Aug. 30 and Frankie Beverly died on Sept. 10.