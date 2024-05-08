Internationally-touring Grateful Dead tribute band is returning to Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Dark Star Orchestra, an internationally-touring Grateful Dead tribute band, will return to Innovative Field for the eight time in August.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets online here or at the Innovative Field ticket office. General admission tickets are $35 in advance or $40 the day of the concert.

The concert will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. The Dark Star Orchestra has performed in seven different countries, including in Europe, the Caribbean, and large music festivals.