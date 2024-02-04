Internet companies ask for cases against them filed by Tops shooting victims and families dismissed

Several internet companies are asking for the cases filed against them by the victims and survivors of the Buffalo Tops mass shooting to be dismissed.

Attorneys for the widely used platforms say the families do not have a case to hold them responsible for the actions of the gunman.

The lawsuit accuses the social media sites of “helping radicalize” white supremacist Payton Gendron.

On Friday, a judge set a court date of September 2025 for the federal death penalty trial against the 20-year-old.