Interrupt Racism Summit begins Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The fourth annual Interrupt Racism Summit begins on Tuesday. The summit, with the theme “Legacy: What Will Yours Be?”, will include a keynote address from the daughter of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The first day of the summit runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. The second day is virtual on Zoom an runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event aims to bring hundreds of people together to interrupt racism and promote inclusion across the Rochester area. Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu will deliver her keynote address at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. News10NBC’s own Deanna Dewberry will emcee the event.

There will also be breakout sessions on Tuesday focusing on personal development, institutional change, and structural equity. The day will end with an interfaith reception at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church from 5 to 7 p.m.

You can see a full schedule for the summit here.