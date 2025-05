PITTSFORD, N.Y. — An intersection in Pittsford is closed after an SUV veered off the road on Wednesday, damaging a utility pole and causing power lines to fall.

The intersection of Mendon Road and Mandalay Ridge is closed while RG&E crews work to clean up the debris blocking the road.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. They say the driver has minor injuries.