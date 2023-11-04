Invasive species spotted in Monroe County

Spotted Lanternfly seen in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Heads up — the invasive species called the spotted lanternfly has been seen in Monroe County.

According to Cornell University, small populations of the bug have been spotted in Greece near Route 104 and 390.

It can feed on grape vines and ruin the crop. If you find a spotted lanternfly or lanternfly egg cases —which look like squishy, light-colored patches on trees, report it.

To report any sightings, click here.