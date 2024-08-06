Investigation continues into Wayne County home invasion that turned deadly

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — The investigation into a home invasion in Wayne County is continuing, after authorities say a 47-year-old man broke into a home in Clyde and died from injuries after the homeowner defended himself.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, late Sunday night Jeffrey Smith, 47, broke into the home of a 67-year-old man on West Genesee Street. Deputies say Smith was wielding a pipe and forcefully began to hit the homeowner, who was able to defend himself. Both men were injured and taken to the hospital, and Smith later died from his injuries. The homeowner had minor head injuries and was later released.