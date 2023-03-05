Investigation into cause of deadly fire in Buffalo continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown held a press conference with fire and ATF officials on Saturday.

Buffalo fire commissioner William Renaldo has said previously that workers were seen using blow torches on the building before the fire was reported. Officials said there were no permits filed for work on that building that day.

“The investigation is continuing and as far as the matter of permits or lack of permits, there’s going to be more to follow on that. That’s all I can say at this point,” said Renaldo.

Investigators are hoping to understand what caused the fire by the end of this week or next week.