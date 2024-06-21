Investigation: Ogden highway superintendent accused of discrimination, harassment, misconduct

OGDEN, N.Y. — Details of an independent investigation into the Ogden Highway Department include allegations of discrimination, harassment, and misconduct against its superintendent, Dan Wolf.

According to the investigative report obtained by News10NBC, Wolf is accused of sexual harassment against female workers and of mocking people with disabilities. The investigation was commissioned by the Ogden town supervisor and town attorney.

The report also states that Wolf is accused of repeatedly using the N-word. When questioned by investigators, Wolf admitted to using the racial slur, telling them, “We’ve all said it.”

Workers have further accused Wolf of making extravagant work purchases, such as needlessly expensive construction equipment. He’s also accused of having had public works projects done to benefit friends and allies.

The investigative report details an alleged assault in which Wolf shoved a worker on the job, sending him falling onto a road with oncoming traffic.

News10NBC has reached out to Wolf by phone for comment and is waiting to hear back.

