Investigation underway after Groveland Correctional Facility employee found dead in state housing room

GROVELAND, N.Y. – A staff member at Groveland Correctional Facility was found dead in state housing on Wednesday, according to the New York Department of Corrections.

Thomas Mailey, a department spokesperson, told News10NBC that the employee was scheduled to return to work on Wednesday after being off for two days. When he did not return, a wellness check was conducted, and the employee was found dead in his room.

Officials said the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and the New York State Police were notified. No evidence was found to suggest foul play.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

