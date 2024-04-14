Investigator recovering after serious injury from trying to stop retail theft

Investigator recovering after being injured while trying to stop store theft

A Southern Tier sheriff’s investigator who was nearly killed in a hit-and-run after attempting to stop a shoplifter has been transported from a hospital in Corning. He now is recovering at a rehab center in Rochester.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom says Investigator Mike Theetge attempted to stop a thief from leaving a Target store in Big Flats and fell off the hood of the getaway car.

“They both ended up on top of the hood. At which time she decided to accelerate out of the parking lot, took a sharp turn, and both fell off the hood of the vehicle,” Schrom said. “Immediately rendered the investigator unresponsive. And probably within 20 yards they were able to take the individual responsible into custody.”

After being transferred to a Rochester hospital, Theetge was on a ventilator for several days — but according to Schrom, he’s making significant progress.

It’s a glaring example of how perilous theft from a business can be. That’s why businesses like Lift Off Smoke Shop on Monroe Avenue in Rochester do everything they can to protect their employees, customers and neighboring businesses.

“There has been attempts but no physical break-ins. We have two cameras in the front, one in the rear, and four cameras in the store,” James Kilanowski, an employee at Lift Off, said Saturday.

Kilanowski said their security system protects not only their store but other stores nearby.

“I want to say the last three break-ins that happened in this area happened right in front of our store. And they (the police) came in and asked for video footage of that incident,” he said.

Schrom said this cooperation speaks to the level of community support for law enforcement.

“We have seen the support for law enforcement far outweighs any negative perceptions of law enforcement. Unfortunately anyone who has a negative perception of law enforcement gets the most attention, but when this happens, it’s astounding, the outpouring of support. And it reassures us that we are in the right business and we have the support of the community. More so than we think at times,” Schrom said.

Theetge suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. He’s off the ventilator, which is a good sign, and the sheriff says the department and the family are thankful for all of the support they have received.