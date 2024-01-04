Investigators continue searching for people at Henrietta restaurant at time of fatal shooting
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Deputies are searching for people that were at Trio the night a woman was shot and killed.
Rochester woman Alyssa L. Taylor, 28, was shot inside the restaurant during a private event and died after being rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital.
Deputies say investigators are trying to identify additional people who were at Trio on December 17, who may have information.
Anyone with information is encouraged to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov and reference CR #23-221057.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted the following photos to their X account: