Investigators find bomb threat at Geneva Central School District is not credible

GENEVA, N.Y. — Geneva Police say a bomb threat sent to the Geneva Central School District on Friday morning is not credible.

Officers around 9:20 a.m. learned about the anonymous bomb threat sent to a school district employee. The Explosive Detection K-9 units from the New York State Police, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office searched the schools. The Geneva Fire Department also responded.

Their investigation determined that there were no bombs and no threat to the campus community. Geneva Police are asking anyone with information on the threat to call them at 315-789-1111