Investigators looking for suspects who tried to rob woman at Chili intersection

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Investigators are trying to identify the people who tried to rob a woman in a vehicle at an intersection in Chili earlier this week.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 at about 5;45 a.m. Wednesday to report that his wife was the victim of an attempted robbery at Archer and Beaver roads at about 5:30 a.m. The victim told deputies that, while she was stopped at the stoplight, she was approached from both sides by two black males. the one on the driver’s side displayed what appeared to be a gun, ordered her out of the vehicle and hit her with the gun, cutting her face. She was able to drive off, and drove to Henrietta and reported the attempted robbery to the Sheriff’s Office. More deputies and a K-9 unit went to the scene in Chili to look for suspects and evidence.

Since then, investigators have been following up on leads, looking for witnesses and video evidence, and working with the victim to identify the suspects, one of whom is described as a teenaged black male with a twist in his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.