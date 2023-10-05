Investigators: Perinton congregation among the targets of bomb threats

Another local house of worship has been identified as among the targets of a Peruvian national’s more than 150 bomb threats he is accused of making to sites throughout the nation last month.

Investigators say Eddie Manuel Nunez Santos sent threats to Congregation Etz Chaim, which shares a space with Mountain Rise United Church of Christ in Perinton. Last week, the Geneva police chief confirmed that Temple Beth-El in Geneva was also among the recipients of threats.

Authorities tracked Nunez Santos, 33, down using an IP address.

The threats took place between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21 in spanned multiple states across the country — including New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arizona and Alaska — according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Threats were made to synagogues, school districts, hospitals, airports and a shopping mall.

Nunez Santos is also facing child porn charges after trying to get a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old girl to send sexually explicit photos.