IPD: Several people found dead at scene of house fire in Irondequoit; investigated as homicide

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Several people were found dead at the scene of a house fire on Knapp Avenue in Irondequoit today.

Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters confirmed that “several” people were found dead after firefighters put out the fire at 329 Knapp Ave. around 5:30 a.m. He would not give details about the manner of their deaths, nor how many people were found, but said police are treating the case as a homicide.

According to police, firefighters from three departments along with police and ambulance crews responded to a 911 call for a fire at around 5:23 a.m. They quickly put the fire out, then found the people deceased.

The IPD says it’s waiting for the Monroe County Medical Examiner to determine the exact manner of death, and is working closely with the Monroe County Fire Bureau Arson Investigators, as well as state fire investigators and the county District Attorney’s Office.

