Iron Smoke Distillery celebrates Polish culture on Dyngus Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Polish culture was on full display at a local distillery on Monday. Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport celebrated Dyngus Day, which marks the end of fasting for Lent leading up to Easter.

The festivities included Polish food, Polka-influenced jams, and the classic tradition of water gun fights. Local guitarist Tommy Brunett, who owns Iron Smoke, is part Polish.

“He’s half and half, 50% Italian. And I’m almost 100% Polish,” his wife, Jen Brunett, said. “All my family is from Buffalo. It’s a big Buffalo thing, so we’re kinda trying to bring it to Rochester.”

Buffalo is home to some of the nation’s largest Dyngus Day celebrations but this year, Rochester had a piece of the fun.

