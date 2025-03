ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge will swing open on Tuesday, April 1, marking the start of boating season in the Flower City.

The bridge will remain closed to cars for seven months, through Nov. 1, as boaters enjoy access to the north end of Irondequoit Bay.

The bridge spans between Culver and Lake Roads. Swinging the bridge open is an annual tradition.